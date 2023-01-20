Shippers Authority to collaborate with Median Port to improve shipper services at Terminal 3

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), through its Port and Infrastructure Committee (PIC), has engaged the Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) as part of efforts to protect and promote the interest of shippers.

The engagement, during a visit by the PIC to the terminal, among others, focused on measures to improve shipper services at MPS Terminal 3 of the Tema Harbour.

This follows a series of breaches of protocols by shippers and transporters, including the use of rickety vehicles for picking up containers, overstaying of trucks after scanning, and delays in shipping line notification for export-tagged containers.

The Committee was led by Ms Stella Wilson, Board Chairperson of the GSA, and Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, Commissioner, Customs Division, Ghana Revenue Authority.

It extensively discussed the reports received on the state of the services at the Terminal with the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mr Mohammed Samara.

Ms Wilson, speaking on areas of collaboration between the GSA and the MPS to ensure effective resolution of the challenges, said; “We aim to have a better understanding of the technicalities involved in your operations to enable us to assist shippers with their complaints”.

Mr Mohammed Samara, the CEO of MPS, said management was working to ensure that their services were made mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

To that end, he said the Terminal had leveraged advanced technologies such as the Truck Appointment System (TAS) to enhance the operations at the Port.

The CEO explained that the adaptation of the Truck Appointment System had led to a reduction in the time required for the clearing of goods, ensuring that Ghana became a hub for trade in West Africa.

The shippers, who had complained about examination delays at the terminal and the absence of a weighing scale, requested specialised forklifts to enhance operations at the Terminal.

The Committee was led on a tour of some areas of the Terminal, including the Standard Operating Procedure office, Export Scanners Terminal, Drivers Help Desk, Quayside, Import Scanners Building and the Holding Area, to give them a first-hand experience on the conduct of activities at the Terminal.

GNA

