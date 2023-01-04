Pray for leaders of the country to take positive decisions — Rev Dr Dzanku

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Jan. 4, GNA – Reverend Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) on Wednesday, urged Christians to pray for the country’s leaders to take positive decisions that would bring the needed economic transformation.

“Let us keep trusting God and pray for our leaders to take decisions that would have positive impact on the economic fortunes of the people,” he advised.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, said that instead of throwing their hands in despair due to the economic challenges the country was going through, Christians should rather turn to God for redemption.

He noted that God remained faithful so Christians should always call on Him in prayers during crisis.

The Clerk admonished Christians to also work hard to enable them achieve success and prosperity, adding “there is no shortcut to prosperity.”

He said the EPCG was able to execute most of her planned activities last year notable among were the celebration of the Church’s 175 years anniversary, which was climaxed in November and the completion of a sachet water production factory at Awudome Tsito in the Ho West district of the Volta region.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku told the GNA that the factory, which produced 8000 bags of water daily, had also created job opportunities for the youth in the area.

He noted that the financial turmoil most nations, including Ghana were going through had a negative effect on the financial situation of the Church.

“The increasing price of goods and services has a negative effect on the financial obligations of our members to the Church, making things a little difficult for us,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku urged members of the church to join hands with the leadership to achieve her vision of “bringing light where there is darkness.”

He used the opportunity to thank all who helped the Church in diverse ways during her 175 years anniversary celebration, especially the President and his Vice for gracing the event with their presence.

The Clerk urged Ghanaians to join hands to protect the peace the country was enjoying and whilst wishing all Ghanaians a happy and a prosperous new year reminded them that “we all have a role to play in the economic redemption of our dear country.”

GNA

