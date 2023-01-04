Let’s keep our environment clean for sustainable development—youth group

By: Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R) Jan. 4, GNA – A youth group known as “Royals” in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, with the vision to champion rapid development, has organised a clean-up exercise in the Bibiani Municipality.

The exercise, which started around 0630hours on Monday morning, saw the youth clean the principal streets and some areas in the Bibiani Municipality.

The objective was to ensure a healthy and clean environment.

They cleaned places such as the Bibiani roundabout, Kumasi station, old town station, Bibiani government hospital, Bibiani Newtown as well as Bibiani Estate, which lasted for almost four hours.

The Royal members, who were clad in their branded T-shirts, swept the marketplaces, removed debris, choked gutters, distilled and cleared weeds at the Bibiani roundabout, and gave it a nice paint to beautify the town.

The leader of the group, Mr Kwame Obeng Adjinah, after the exercise indicated that the clean-up exercise formed part of the group’s vision to support the “Operation Clean Your Frontage Campaign” to promote a clean and healthy environment for sustainable development.

Mr Adjinah admonished the leaders of the transport unions and market to always educate their members and passengers to refrain from littering indiscriminately to keep the environment clean.

Mr Richard Addai, the Union Chairman of Bibiani Old Town Station, who spoke to the media after the exercise, was thankful to the Royal Members for the massive clean-up exercise and pledged to monitor his members and other commuters to keep the station clean.

GNA

