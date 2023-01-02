Bulgarian Central Bank Issues Coin to Commemorate 175th Birth Anniversary of Freedom Fighter Hristo Botev

Sofia, Jan 2 (BTA/GNA) – On January 3, 2023, the Bulgarian National Bank will launch into circulation a silver coin commemorating the 175th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Hristo Botev, the bank said on its website.

The coin is made of 999 silver, measures 38.61 mm in diameter and weighs 23.33 grams. Some 5,000 pieces will be minted.

The obverse pictures the coin nominal value of BGN 10, and the emblem of the central bank.

On the reverse is Hristo Botev and his signature.

The coin has been designed after a photograph of Botev with his signature dating from 1876 from the archives of the Sts Cyril and Methodius National Library.

The Bulgarian National Bank recalls that Hristo Botev is pictured on Bulgarian commemorative coins and a bill. Over 120 monuments have been built to pay homage to him in Argentina, France, Austria, Romania and Russia.

BTA/GNA

