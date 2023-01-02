I am committed to completing the National Cathedral — President Akufo-Addo

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday restated his commitment to building Ghana’s National Cathedral regardless of the cost.

He said her would ensure that the National Cathedral project, one that would unify the country and enhance social cohesion, would be completed “to the glory of God and the edification of our nation and all our people.”

The President made the pledge in Accra at a thanksgiving service to climax the three-day Christian Interdenominational Bible Reading Marathon to celebrate the vision and laying of the foundation of the National Cathedral.

The Bible Reading Marathon, aimed at promoting Christian unity among the various denominations in the country, commenced on Wednesday, December 28 and ended on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the construction site of the National Cathedral in Accra.

The Worship and Thanksgiving Service, dubbed “Come Let Us Worship”, climaxed the event which saw the systematic reading of the entire Bible by Christians of all denominations, key stakeholders, and patrons of the National Cathedral.

The event also sought to reach out to African Diasporans to support the National Cathedral project.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering his decision to mobilize resources for the building of the cathedral remains unchanged.

He pointed out that apart from his personal pledge to God to build a temple to His honour, it was the grace of the Almighty God that spared Ghana from the conflicts, political upheavals and diseases that had ravaged its neighbours.

“Ghana has so far been spared civil war, famine, and epidemic. We are certainly not better than the other nations in our neighbourhood who have been confronted with these challenges and I believe it is by the grace of God that we are being sustained.

The building of the National Cathedral, the President noted, would provide a historic opportunity to put God at the centre of the nation’s affairs and serve as a symbol of eternal and continuing gratitude to Him, for the favours that He continually bestows on the country.

“It will be an act of thanksgiving to the Almighty for his blessing, favour, grace and mercy on our nation.”

“The cathedral will not just be another monument adorning the skyline of Accra but will be the rallying point for the entire Christian community to come together and worship, to pray and to promote deep conversations on the role of faith in building mother Ghana.

“It will be a monument to religious liberty and its construction deserves the full support of the nation,” he said.

According to the President, Just as God prospered Nehemiah to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, “I am prayerful that He would prosper us and make us succeed in our endeavour.”

“I am therefore committed to working with the board of trustees to ensure the completion of this project to the Glory of God and the edification of our nation and all our people,” he said, confident that with the support of the Christian community home and abroad, the project would be completed.

The President made a personal donation of GH₵‎100,000 towards the construction of the project.

The National Cathedral is the vision of the President. The construction of the $450 million project is a partnership between the state, the Ghanaian Christian community, the African Diaspora, and Bible supporters globally.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

