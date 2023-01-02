Be a follower of Jesus Christ, than being a fan—Pastor Stoikovic 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA – The Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s Southern Ghana Union Conference has ended its 2nd Adventist Pathfinder Camporee with a call on the youth to remain followers of Jesus Christ rather than fans.

Pastor Dejan Stoikovic, the Youth Ministries Director for the Trans-European Division of SDA, said Jesus Christ was looking for followers no matter any situation, good or bad.

Pastor Stoikovic was speaking at the 2nd Adventist Pathfinder Camporee on the theme: ” Courage to Stand” in Accra.

The Pathfinder Camporee is held every four years and this year close to 10,000 Pathfinders from Seven Southern Ghana Regions and some West African countries participated in the activities.

He urged young Christians to redefine their relationship with Jesus Christ and keep following him.

The Youth Ministries Director commended parents and guardians for teaching their children the ways of Jesus Christ.

“You need to choose between being a follower, a fan and being a cheerleader is a no no for Christ,” he added.

Pastor Mark Hado, the Youth Director of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of SDA, told the GNA that the goal of the one-week camporee was to bring young Adventists and their friends aged 12-15 years together to inculcate and reinforce their Christian values and equip them with skills needed for survival in a challenging world.

He said during the week, the pathfinders studied, prayed, competed in drills, talent and skills competitions, worshipped, and listened to lectures on drug abuse and gambling, among others.

He said the Pathfinder Club was part of the Youth Ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church designed for children ages 10-15 and aimed at enlarging their perspective on the world and building a relationship with God.

The Youth Director said every child has a challenge, so the Camporee was to promote and encourage every child to trust God and be handy in their education and skills to enable them overcome their challenges.

Conference and Mission Youth Director from the 12 Conferences of the Church were honoured and decorated for the hard work and dedication to the successful Camporee, 2022.

