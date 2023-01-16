Abetifi MP fetes children in Kwahu East District 

Eunice Tekie Tei,

Nkwatia (E/R), Jan. 16, GNA – Mr Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, has hosted over 15,000 children in the Kwahu East District to provide joy to children.

The annual programme initiated in 2015, has mostly involved the elderly and children in the district.

The event was repeated in Borokuwaa, Nkwatia, Aduamoa, Hweehwee, Sadan, Suminakese, Akwesiho, Asikam, Simpoa, Miaso, Oframase, the Nkwatia Orphanage, and other nearby communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Acheampong said persons with disabilities in society were not left out of the programme and that, there were plans to help more of them in the district.

He pledged to bring more development to the area through sports, education, and infrastructure projects, citing initiatives such as the construction of schools and health facilities, the development of an ultramodern durbar ground, and the construction of mechanised boreholes for over 100 communities in the Kwahu area.

He advised the children to take their education seriously and avoid all types of social deviance in society.

He also urged parents to train their children properly to produce more literate and patriotic citizens.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

