Unity in diversity key to breaking the eight – Justin Kodua Frimpong  

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Jan. 16, GNA – Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has touted the party’s unity in diversity as key to consolidating its gains in the 2024 elections.

He said, the party’s resolve to break the eight-year electoral jinx could be realized if members remained united and worked diligently in peace and harmony to fast-track development.

Mr Frimpong gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Central Regional unity talk conference arranged by the party on Sunday.

The meeting assembled scores of party stalwarts including national, regional, and constituency executives, former appointees, and Chief Executive Officers among many party faithful to resolve their differences and broker peace for a formidable front.

Held under the theme: “Reconciling the rank and file of the NPP in Central Region to break the eight,” Mr. Frimpong expressed gratitude to all party faithful in the region for giving their best for the party’s victory in the 2020 general election.

“We are determined to bury our differences and bring on board all those who because of one reason or the other decided to fall back in the party. We need all efforts and energies of members to break the eight agenda.

“I am happy that members of the party have resolved their differences because it will take a united NPP to win the next general election,” Mr. Frimpong stated.

Earlier, Mr Roberts Kutin Junior, Central Regional Chairman of the party, in his welcoming conciliatory address said the Region was poised to work hard to win back its lost Parliamentary seats to give the party victory in 2024.

He said the master stroke for bringing differing elements within the party’s space, hinged on the use of a deliberate tool of interaction to open spaces for people to express their concerns most respectfully and appropriately.

“In the run-up to all elections within the structure of our party within the Region over the past years, a lot went on, and I believe it is part of the electoral process in getting officers to lead at the various levels of the party.

“Social wound healing must be deliberate, and it means, we must discuss our pains and resolve as a group to let go of them and forge ahead with a common purpose and aspiration. This allows us to right our wrongs, better our rights, reason together as we lace our boots to break the eight,” he noted.

Additionally, he said, the party was not oblivious of the fact that breaking the eight was beyond the tagline but ensured that party folk forged ahead in unity, hard work, peace, love, and tolerance knowing that, the people of Ghana counted on them to turn the economic fortunes around.

He express joy in members’ commitment to peace and encouraged all to remain resolute and work assiduously to achieve the objective of breaking the cycle of eight-year jinx.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

