HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship hits Kumasi on Saturday. 

Accra, Oct. 03, GNA – The final leg of the regional HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship hits the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on Saturday, October 09 with fun, entertainment with exciting goodies and prizes for participants and patrons of the event.

Boys and girls between ages 12 and 16 would converge at the Archbishop Peter Kwasi Sarpong Hall of St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi, the venue of attraction as thousands connect and over 100 participants battle to book a place for one of the 15 regional slots available for the national finals to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium later this month.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Regional Championship, a continental novelty by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation supported by SES HD+, has already made stops in the Greater Accra and Western Regions with 30 finalists on standby for the national event on October 29.

Boys would compete in the lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight categories while the girls compete in the lightweight and heavyweight categories.

The event which is powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) with sponsorship from SES HD Plus Ghana is spearheaded by newly elected President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) who also doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mr Charles Osei Asibey.

Mr. Osei Asibey in an interview has expressed his excitement over the smooth and successful run of the two previous regional events and assured Ashanti Region of a more fun-packed championship.

“Accra set the tone for the event and Takoradi raised the bar, we are going to have fireworks in Kumasi that I can assure all patrons of the events, so I urge all kids within Ashanti between the ages of 12 and 16 and non-competing fans of Armwrestling, adults and kids alike to be at the St Louis Senior High School and the part of this unforgettable event.

“I always feel fulfilled when I see the enthusiasm and excitement with which the kids brace for the event. That’s all we are looking for and we are glad to have SES HD Plus Ghana partner GAF to give our kids an opportunity to have another talent in sport other than football,” he said.

Participants and winners would go home with Goodie Bags, Certificates, Medals, Cash Prizes, HD+ Decoders etc.

GNA

