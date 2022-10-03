African Bowling President wants to popularise the sport in Ghana 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Mr. Farouk Haradi, President of the Bowling African Federation, says promoting the sport in Ghana remains one of their major objectives as they look to unearth talents.

He said this after he arrived in Ghana on Saturday ahead of a four-day National Bowling Coaching Course scheduled to start on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Bowling is a target sport in which a player rolls a ball towards other pins with the aim of knocking all targets down.

According to Mr. Haradi, there are numerous talents in bowling on the African continent, but they need a little training to become top bowlers.

During an interaction with the media after his arrival, Mr. Haradi was elated to be in Ghana and thanked the local association for the warm welcome.

“We would try to improve the sport in Ghana and there would be top officials from the world federation to help train the young ones here.

“We know Ghana has some raw talent in the sport of bowling and we are here to refine them so that they get the needed skills to compete at the top level,” he said.

Mr. Charles Amofa, the President of the Ghana Bowling Association, was thankful to the Bowling Africa Federation for their quest to help grow the sport.

“We are happy to have these top officials in Ghana to help train some coaches,” he said.

Mr. Amomah pleaded for government support to help build more bowling centres to compete at the upcoming African Games to be held in Ghana.

A total of 20 coaches are expected to receive practical training at the Bowling Centre at the Aviation Social Centre.

The coaching course scheduled to take place at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium would be graced by dignitaries including Ghana Olympic Committee members, National Sports Authority Governing Board, Traditional Rulers, Security Officers, among others.

