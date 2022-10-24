Galamsey Fight: All excavators, earthmoving equipment to be registered by November 2 

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Owners, operators and users of excavators and earth-moving equipment have been directed to register with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) by Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, who issued the directive on Monday, said they were supposed to register their equipment within seven days of the notice, excluding weekends and statutory holidays.

A statement signed by the Minister, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the directive was based on the powers conferred on him by section 100(1) of the Minerals and Mining Acts, 2006 (Acts 703).

This is to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of the provisions of L.I.2404 and help in the holistic fight against illegal mining, otherwise known as “galamsey”.

Any owner, operator and user of an excavator should, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the equipment is being used, and the area it is being used, or would be used, as the case may be.

The MMDAs, as part of the registration, should record the name and particulars of the owner of the excavator, the date it was brought into the country, as well as the registration and chassis numbers.

They should also record the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country, its current operator and/or user; and any other particulars the MMDA may deem necessary, the statement said.

It said any excavator not registered in accordance with the directive, whether found at a mining site or any other operational site or elsewhere, shall be seized and the necessary legal steps taken to confiscate same to the State.

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development had been formally notified of the measures, and he had directed all MMDAs to ensure strict compliance.

“The notice is hereby given to the public, and particularly owners, operators and/or users of excavators, as well as all MMDAs to ensure strict compliance with the directive,” the statement said.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources wishes to reassure the public that it will continue to take the necessary measures to protect our natural environment, particularly, water bodies, forests and lands, in a transparent and sustainable manner, anchored on integrity.”

GNA

