Sofia Hosts Conference on Digital Transformation in Tourism on Oct. 25

Sofia, Oct 24 (BTA/GNA) – An International Conference on Digital Transformation in Tourism opens in Sofia in hybrid format on Tuesday, the Tourism Ministry said. It is held in implementation of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region, Priority Area 3: Culture, tourism and people to people contacts.

The conference is an opportunity to present the Bulgarian vision for the future of tourism and for ways to promote this country as a four-season destination, the Ministry said. High-level forums like this are of great informative value and help put into practice promising business solutions in tourism, which is a key sector of the Bulgarian economy.

Emphasis is on the digital transformation of the tourism sector in the context of innovations, new trends in marketing and good practices in Europe and the Danube Region.

Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov will open the forum, which will be held under the auspices of President Rumen Radev.

Representatives of countries of the Danube Basin and the Balkans – Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece and Romania – and of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation will set forth their vision for implementing successful practices in tourism.

The event will involve many Bulgarian institutions, including the Ministries of Innovations and Growth, of Culture, of Interior and of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives of academia and private companies.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

