Believers must fear God to tap his manifold blessings-Apostle Ansah-Aggrey 

By P.K Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Oct. 23, GNA-The Founder of Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel, Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey, has advised believers in Christendom to allow the fear of God to permeate their lives in a bid to tap the manifold blessings of God.

He said many believers did not fear and show reverence to God, hence, their failure to experience the abundant blessings of God.

Preaching the sermon in Takoradi on the theme, “The Fear of God”, he said many believers entertained a lot of fears in their lives which were not necessary.

Apostle Ansah Aggrey said the best thing a believer could do was to allow the fear of God, transcend all borders of his life.

He observed that most people feared their fellow human beings more than God, their maker.

Apostle Ansah Aggrey asked believers to fear God by eschewing evil and all forms of unrighteousness.

The Apostle said believers no longer feared God and wallowed in sin and things that did not glorify the body of Christ.

Of much concern to Apostle Ansah Aggrey was that some Ministers of the Gospel too did not fear God and indulged in so many things which did not glorify God.

“Such Ministers of the Gospel, go to the extent of sleeping with people’s wives, extort monies from their flock and other ungodly things.”

He said those who feared God must obey his commandments, love one another and manifest the goodness of God.

GNA

