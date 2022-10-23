Former MP and retired broadcaster honoured by Methodist Guild

By Justina Paaga

Tarkwa (WR) Oct. 23, GNA- Former Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman East Constituency, Madam Comfort Owusu and outgoing Upper East Regional Director of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Ebenezer Kwamina Onumah, have been honoured by the Methodist Guild at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

About 40 additional members were honoured for their tremendous contributions to the Organisation, especially in the construction of the Retreat and Recreational Centre at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

Each of the awardees was presented with a plaque.

The Connexional Chairman of Methodist Guild, Mr George Arkoh Mensah, who made the presentation, said the Organisation found it expedient to honour such people due to their time, talents and treasures spent towards the upliftment of Guild and the Church in general.

He said the Guild had acquired a sizeable piece of land at Offinso and put up a multi-purpose centre which would, in future, serve as an avenue for income generation to ease the financial burden on the members.

Mr Arko Mensah noted that it would also help to create job opportunities for the youth who would work at the Centre, when completed, to ease the unemployment challenge facing the country and compelling some people to engage in non- existing jobs.

He disclosed that about GH¢800,000 had been invested in the project to complete 70 per cent of the ground floor.

Mr Arkoh Mensah implored members as well as individual philanthropists and corporate organisations to consider the future benefits of the project and come to their aid.

Mr Kwamina Onumah, on behalf of the recipients, thanked the Connexional Guild for appreciating their contributions and reciprocating with awards.

This, he noted, “attests to the fact that a nation, which does not honour its heroes was not worth dying for.”

Mr Onumah, therefore, appealed to other members to count themselves as contributors to the national Guild project and try to abide by the motto, ‘One Guilder, One Bag of Cement”, to enable them to accomplish that unfinished task in order to serve as an indelible mark for the Ghana Methodist Guild.

