International Needs Ghana (INGH) trains 35 teachers in the Volta region on literacy

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Battor (VR), Sept. 20 GNA — International Needs Ghana (INGH) with support from the North, South and Central Tongu District Education Directorates, has organised a two-day literacy training for 35 teachers from 7 schools in the Volta region.

The training which took place from the 14th & 15th September, 2022 equipped teachers of Kindergarten (KG) 1&2 and Grade 1-3 with practical strategies in teaching and reading, using Jolly phonics approach.

In a speech to open the training, the North Tongu district education director, Mrs Isabella Regina Ayimey, emphasized the importance of the training and encouraged the teachers to actively participate and apply the strategies acquired to enhance reading skills of their students.

Literacy, according to INGH, is a fundamental human right and dignity for all. It is also an important component of building a sustainable society.

Mr. Amos Ahiaku, Project Officer of INGH, told Ghana News Agency that the literacy training aimed at enriching and transforming the existing learning spaces as well as enabling literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning.

Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist around the world. The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported this year that about 7.9 million Ghanaians most of whom are girls/women, lack basic reading and writing skills.

International Needs therefore sees this approach as one which will contribute to enhanced writing and reading with understanding among students.

The training was also used to mark the International Literacy Day, 2022 on the theme: Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces.

Participants felt empowered with the practical strategies to make reading and writing interactive, fun and impactful for students.

The participants were also provided with teaching and learning resources to aid effective delivery of the literacy lessons in the classroom

INGH supports the holistic development of over 5000 children in 11 schools in the areas of education, health, physical life skills, social and spiritual development.



