Police investigates personnel over involvement in landguard activities

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Police are investigating an alleged use of its service patrol team to provide protection for surveyors on a land situated at Katamanso in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The patrol team with service vehicle bearing registration number GP 175, at Lakeside Estates in Accra, on the 6th of September, 2022, was reportedly seen on the land with persons who claimed to be private securitymen providing security for some surveyors plotting site plan on the land.

The investigation was after lawyers from Ahmed Legal Consult petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the alleged act.

“We write for and on behalf of Okley Family to humbly request the urgent intervention of your good offices to investigate and immediately halt the repeated and illegitimate use of Police authority and armed wielding land guards in attempts by some faceless developer, in continuously committing acts of trespass on our client’s land,” the petition said.

“This faceless developer’s basis of claim is unknown but he relies on arms wielding land guards that are forcefully and unlawfully rendering support and security services led by a certain developer under the cover of a private security.”

The petition said the security company in their activities, “unfortunately within their entourage was a police vehicle with marked GP 175 that rendered support.”



GNA

