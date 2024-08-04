By Elizabeth Baah / Enerst Nutsugah

Ada, Aug 4, GNA – Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area, has charged the youth to use their social media platforms to promote their rich culture and traditions.

Nene Akuaku III said the advent of social media in this dispensation was a God-given opportunity that afforded people the chance to learn from and contribute their quota for the betterment of the entire world.

He said this during the 87th Asafotufiami festival durbar held on the theme: “Upholding the Discipline of Our Forebears as a Tool for the Sustainable Development and Unity of Ada.”

He expressed disappointment over the misuse of social media by the youth to promote unwarranted culturally insulting languages, nude videos, and other despicable acts alien to the GaDangme culture.

He stated that social media must be used as a tool to showcase the traditional values, cultural norms, and practices, among others, saying, “Let me caution all and sundry that you could get yourself unnecessarily on the wrong side of the law, which is avoidable.”

The Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area told the crowd to uphold the attribute of discipline as a guiding light in all that they do, so that tolerance, respect, and the spirit of agreeing to disagree will be taught to bear on our societal discourses.

“I want to passionately appeal to the youth of the Ada State and the nation at large, especially the youth in whom collective hopes and aspirations for the future are vested, that it takes great desire and unalloyed commitment and dedication to the intrinsic human value and virtues to succeed in our collective endeavours as a people of common heritage,” he stated.

He further said that although Ada had contributed its quota to the human resources development of the country, it was facing challenges in the educational, health, and other sectors that needed the government’s intervention.

Mr. Daniel Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, said the presence of GaMantse and other chiefs at this year’s ‘Asafotufiami Festival was an indication that unity was all that was needed to raise the banner of GaDangme high.

Mr. Glover pleaded with the people to put their differences aside and indulge in peace and love to promote the region, stressing that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had contributed magnificently to the people of Ada as such; therefore, they need to support the party to break the eight.

He donated assorted alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and a sum of GHS30,000, noting that an additional amount of GHS20,000 had already been given to the planning committee ahead of the festival.

Other speakers, including the Members of Parliament and District Chief Executives (DCE’s) of both Ada East and West, touched on development projects initiated in their districts.

Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East DCE, said there was evidence to prove that Ada had benefited from the NPP government.

GNA

