Assin Andoe celebrates “Etsi-Yam” Festival 

Samuel Ackon

Assin Andoe (C/R), Aug. 4, GNA – Nana Attah Banafoe III, Chief of Assin Andoe and his people have celebrated the “Etsi-Yam”, Festival with a call on all citizens to support the educational fund for the needy in the town.

Nana Banafoe mooted the launch of the Educational Fund with a seed money of GH¢20,000.

The fund, he indicated, would serve as a financial support for students when the going got tough.

He said competent people would be selected to manage the fund, adding that proper guidelines laid down as to who qualified for the support.

He said it was prudent for successful people of Assin land to offer tremendous help when the need arose for the youth in the area to acquire higher education for a better future.

Nana Banafoe called for unity among the people and work to lift the image of Assin Andoe high.

Being an election year, he advised the youth not to be lured by politicians to cause trouble because its effects will be devastating on the development of the country.

He told politicians to do their campaign devoid of insults, character assassination and arrogance.

Mr Joseph Kofi Damtse, Independent candidate contesting the Member of Parliament seat in the Assin South Constituency, said if voted into power, he would build a befitting storey-building for the Assin Andoe market for the market women to do business in a sound environment.

He appealed to all to vote for him for more developmental projects in the constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

