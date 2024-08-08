Tourism Minister: 2024 should be Bulgaria’s most successful year for tourism at seaside

Sofia, Aug 8 (BTA/GNA) – This year should be the most successful for tourism at the seaside, Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev said here on Wednesday in an interview for bTV. When asked how the tourist season has been going at the seaside, he reported that 2019 was the most successful year for Bulgaria.

Miloshev added that after the COVID pandemic, the recovery of the tourism sector has been slower than the rest of the world, however, 2024 has the potential to become Bulgaria’s most successful year for tourism.

Miloshev refused to respond whether he would keep his post in the next caretaker government if invited, saying that such questions are speculative.

The Minister said that establishing a tourism guarantee fund is extremely important for the national market, as it would guarantee the security of the consumer. This means that if the tour operator through which tourists use this service goes bankrupt, the fund will cover 100% of these damages.

Miloshev reported that currently there is no such mechanism in Bulgaria. A public discussion of this idea has been ongoing since August 2.

GNA/BTA

