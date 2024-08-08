Germany claim back-to-back golds in sprint canoeing event

Paris, Aug. 8, (dpa/GNA) – Germany claimed back-to-back gold medals with a win in the sprint canoeing men’s kayak four 500-metre at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Max Rendschmidt, Max Lemke, Jacob Schopf and Tom Liebscher-Lucz clocked 1 minute 19.80 seconds to defeat Australia by only our hundredths of a second.

Germany were crowned winners only after a photo finish showed they had pipped Australia across the line. Bronze went to Spain.

Rendschmidt, a four-time gold medallist, has now won every Olympic race he’s competed in since Rio 2016, including heats, according to the Paris 2024 website.

In the women’s kayak four 500m, the Germans took silver, while New Zealand won gold and Hungary claimed bronze.

Earlier, China won the men’s canoe double 500m, with Italy and Spain completing the podium with silver and bronze respectively.

GNA

