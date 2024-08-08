GB’s Aldridge becomes first Olympic gold medallist in kitesurfing

Marseille, Aug. 8, (PA media/dpa/GNA) – Britain’s Ellie Aldridge became the first ever Olympic gold medallist in kitesurfing with a brilliant performance in Marseille on Thursday.

The discipline, which sees competitors fly above the water at up to 40 knots powered by huge kites, is making its Games debut.

And 27-year-old Aldridge, from Dorset, powered her way to gold by winning two races in the final series on Thursday.

The success salvages what had been a hugely disappointing regatta for Britain in one of its traditionally strongest medal sports, with Emma Wilson’s bronze in windsurfing the only previous medal.

Light winds have made it a very frustrating fortnight for the sailors, with numerous races delayed and cancelled.

Aldridge went into the final tied on points with France’s Lauriane Nolot but behind her on count-back after failing to even reach the start-line in the last race.

Three wins are needed in the final series for an athlete to clinch gold, but the leader begins with two wins and second place with one, so it was all or nothing for Aldridge in the opening bout.

She handled it perfectly, leading virtually from start to finish to tie things up, and Aldridge, the world silver medallist, was even more dominant in the second race, with Nolot falling off her board early on and putting herself out of contention.

Aldridge was able to cruise to the finish line before celebrating her moment of history.

