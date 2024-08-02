Prof Derkyi re-echoes need for media to remain circumspect, accurate in election reporting   

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 02, GNA-Professor Mrs Mercy Afua Adutwumwaa Derkyi, the Bono Regional Chairperson of the National Peace Council (NPC) has re-echoed the need for the media to remain circumspect and accurate in reporting on the 2024 General Election.

As the December 7 polls gathered momentum, she reminded the media of their constitutional role in controlling the political narratives and discourses and shaping public opinions too.

Prof Mrs Derkyi, therefore, advised the media to endeavour to double-check their facts and sources and guard against churning out reports that could inflame passions unnecessarily and thereby plunge the country into chaos.

“Accurate reporting during this year’s election ensures a violent-free election in Ghana. If you doubt this, read about the Rwandan Genocide and what triggered it. A false reportage can turn the whole country on its head”, Prof Mrs Derkyi advised.

She was speaking at the fifth Nana Yaa Nyamaa II Memorial Peace Lecture, organised by the Bono Regional Peace Council in Sunyani on the theme “Promoting democratic governance at the local level for sustainable peace; the role of women” and attended by security agencies, political parties, heads of Department and Agencies and civil society organisations.

The Bono Regional Peace Council instituted the lecture on August 1, 2020, in honour of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, who was also a member of the Regional Peace Council.

“It is better to report late and accurately than to incite violence early”, Prof Mrs Derkyi stated and announced plans by the Council to organise a training workshop on election and conflict-sensitive reporting for the media.

Prof Mrs Derkyi said political and election violence did not augur well for democratic consolidation, human development, and economic well-being of the people, as in all forms of violence, women and children were the vulnerable who suffered physically, socially, economically, and psychologically.

That notwithstanding, Prof Derkyi praised the Electoral Commission, the various political parties, security services and other election stakeholders for the peaceful manner the voter transfers and the voter registration exercises were conducted in the region.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, paid a glowing tribute to the late paramount queen-mother, noting that she would be forever remembered for her role in community service and advocacy for women’s rights.

“Her commitment to fostering peace and development at the grassroots level is a beacon that guides our efforts today”, the Regional Minister stated.

GNA

