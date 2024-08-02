Leadership of EPCG organises health walk for members 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Aug. 02 GNA – The leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) is organising a health walk dubbed: “Walk with Moderator of the General Assembly” for her members.

The walk, which is taking place on Saturday, 3rd August 2024 is starting from Mawuko Senior High School Park in Ho at 0600 hours to Adaklu Goefe in the Adaklu district.

Reverend Dr Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho on Thursday.

He said the walk would help foster the health needs of members which he said resonated with the Church’s General Assembly theme of “care for God’s creation.”

The Clerk stated that it would also give the opportunity to bridge the gap between the leadership and members.

“It is an opportunity for leadership to create and establish a rapport with members,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku hoped during the exercise members would feel relaxed to talk with leadership on various topics affecting the Church.

He reminded members that the exercise served as a golden opportunity to exercise their bodies and urged them to utilize it.

“This walk is an exercise that will serve as a therapeutic as it will help sweat out all toxic materials in the body,” he advised.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku intimated that the walk would also afford them the opportunity to advertise the Prima mineral water produced by the Church and also launch their Youth Week.

He disclosed that tree planting was also part of the exercise in which the top hierarchy of the church would actively participate.

The Clerk said some side attractions of the walk were free health screening, aerobic exercise, and brass band music.

He entreated members of the Church and the public to actively participate in the exercise.

“It is a privilege to walk with the Moderator of the General Assembly so join us for this mega experience,” he intimated.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku said the dress code was a white t-shirt preferably shades of the Church over any decent down.

