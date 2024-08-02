China take another diving gold in men’s synchronized 3m springboard

Paris, Aug. 2, (dpa/GNA) – Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan took a fourth Paris diving gold out of four for China in men’s synchronized 3 metre springboard competition on Friday.

Wang had a gold in the event in Tokyo while the pair are world champions. They set 446.10 to edge Mexico’s Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmarinto Olvera Ibarra into silver.

Britain’s Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed bronze.

The low board means divers have to quickly perform their twists and rolls before elegantly entering the water.

The individual events now take over in the diving pool.

