Briton Page soars to Olympic trampoline gold, rare Belarussian medal

Paris, Aug. 2, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Britain’s Bryony Page completed her set of Olympic medals with gold in the women’s trampoline on Friday.

The 33-year-old won a surprise silver medal in Rio eight years ago and then bronze in Tokyo but went into the competition as the reigning world champion and gold medal favourite.

Page was the penultimate gymnast to compete in the final at Bercy Arena and she cried and leapt with joy after her score of 56.480 was confirmed.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, one of the few Belarusians allowed at the Games to the due the war in Ukraine, took silver and Canada’s Sophiane Methot bronze.

GNA

