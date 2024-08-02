HOPENELI Africa to deploy mobile Hospitals across Africa 

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA -To boost healthcare provision across the continent, HOPENELI Africa, an international non-governmental organisation has launched a mobile Hospital project.

With an initiative of 3c Digital, HOPENELI Africa is set to deploy 140 mobile Hospitals in 12 African countries.

The project seeks to provide critical medical care to underserved populations while fostering peace and solidarity across the continent.

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, the mobile Hospitals would be deployed across Ghana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Eswatini, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Chad.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, each of these countries is set to receive 12 mobile medical units.

The project’s specific objectives include healthcare provision, promotion of tolerance and peace, psychological support and providing solidarity.

It is under the patronage of the Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Mr Ishmael Toe, the Chief Executive Officer of 3c Digital, Liberia, briefing the media stressed the transformative impact of the project which would soon take off.

“The mobile Hospitals represent more than just medical facilities, they are symbols of hope and solidarity,” he stated.

Mr Toe said: “Our mission is to ensure that every African, regardless of their circumstances has access to quality healthcare.”

According to him, as Africa continues to navigate through healthcare challenges under political and socioeconomic factors, the introduction of mobile Hospitals promises to be a beacon of hope for Africa.

Mr Toe said the deployment of these mobile Hospitals marked a significant step towards bridging the healthcare gap in Africa.

Each unit, he said, was designed to be versatile and equipped to handle a wide range of medical emergencies, ensuring timely and effective treatment for patients.

Mohammed Baba Abdullai, the National Coordinator for Nigeria and Deputy Executive Director of the NGO emphasised the Chief Imam’s vision of peace and unity as integral to the project’s vision.

He said the project, which was intended to impact lives had been on the drawing board for a long time and would soon be rolled out to make an impactful difference in Africa.

Abdullai indicated that the project, being initially out-doored in Ghana is intended to bring succour and smiles to the faces of the vulnerable, maimed, and hopeless, particularly in crisis-ridden areas in Africa.

“The project is not about what to give people directly but how to make a difference in the lives of people,” he said.

He stated that, the other goal, apart from deployment of accessible health facilities is to identify crisis – ridden environments in Africa to disseminate messages of tolerance and peace.

He called on African leaders to be sympathetic to the cause of the people.

Francisco Martinez, the Founder and CEO of 3c – Digital Germany said this initiative marked a pivotal step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility across the continent.

Other partners of the programme include IPASEC Ghana, Icon Consult Nigeria, and the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana.

GNA

