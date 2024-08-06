Ada West DCE appeals for landing beach for Akplabanya 

By Laudia Sawer

Akplabanya-Ada, Aug. 06, GNA – Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa, the Ada West District Chief Executive, has appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture (MoFAD) to provide a befitting landing beach for the coastline of Akplabanya at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Kpankpa made the appeal during the official opening of the sea by Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, the MoFAD Minister, after the observation of a one-month closed season.

He said the Akplabanya area has one of the longest coastlines in West Africa and needed to be protected with the construction of a landing beach or mini-habour, which would also enhance the work of the fishermen in the community and its nearby vicinities.

He said his outfit was willing to provide the necessary information and assistance to get such a project for the area.

Mr Raphael Alimo, the Chief Fisherman for Akplabanya, adding his voice to the request, explained that due to the nature of the shores and the rough waves, it was very difficult for them to be at the shores sometimes.

Mr Alimo said: “If the sea is rough, you can’t be at the shores; we need some protection; it can be a landing beach or harbour to protect us and our properties.”

Touching on other issues affecting the artisanal fishermen in the area, he said about 250 canoes operated from the shores of Akplabanya and that the premix fuel that they were allocated was not enough to serve all the canoes.

He said they need dispersing stations at the shore to ensure equitable distribution of the premix fuel for all fishermen to get the needed supply to go to sea.

The Chief Fisherman further noted that when the Government distributed subsidised priced outboard motors, they received about two for the 250 canoes, making it a daunting task to decide whom to give them to.

“We appeal to the ministry to consider our numbers when allocating the outboard motors; receiving two or three is difficult to share,” he stated.

Responding to the premix issue, the sector minister, Madam Koomson, reiterated his call on traditional leaders in fishing communities to provide the ministry with land for the construction of automated premix fuel dispensers to ensure that the fuel gets to the right people.

She said communities that were using the automated dispensing machines had no issues with limited supply, shortage, or hoarding of the fuel; therefore, it has proven to be the best solution to the premix challenges.

GNA

