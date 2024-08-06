2024 Election: Will NPP snatch rare victory in Ablekuma South? 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Aug 06, GNA – The Ablekuma South Constituency is one of the safest seats for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region.

The NDC won the seat in 2016 and 2020 after Ablekuma West was carved out of the South in 2012.

Before it was divided into two, the Constituency was one that swung between the two major political parties, having elected a New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate thrice and an NDC, twice.

From 1996 to 2008, Madam Theresa Ameley Tagoe held the seat for the NPP after winning the 1996, 2000 and 2004 parliamentary elections.

However, the Party lost the seat to the NDC’s Fritz Baffour in the 2008 election, who retained it in 2012.

Since then, the NDC has strengthened its grip on the Constituency, winning all subsequent elections held in 2016 and 2020 by a significant margin.

In 2016, Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who was contesting the seat for the first time, won it for the NDC with over 5,000 votes.

He secured 31,927 votes of the total valid votes cast, representing 54.36 per cent, while Jerry Ahmed Shaib of the NPP obtained 26,495 votes, representing 45.11 per cent.

Ishmael Paa Kwesi Longdon of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) garnered 194 votes (representing 0.33 per cent); Abdulai Obodai Squire, an Independent Candidate, earned 82 votes (representing 0.14 per cent) and Goodman Baah of the National Democratic Party (NDP), secured 31 votes (0.05 per cent).

The NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, also secured a comfortable victory in the Constituency despite losing the General Election to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP.

John Mahama polled 31,761 votes, representing 54.23 per cent, while Nana Akufo-Addo polled 26,306 votes, representing 44.91 per cent.

Other presidential results were: Papa Kwesi Ndoum of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) – 407 votes (0.69 per cent); Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party – 40 votes (0.07 per cent); Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP) – 30 votes (0.05 per cent); Edward Mahama of the People’s National Convention (PNC) – 16 votes (0.03 per cent) and Jacob Osei Yeboah, an Independent Candidate – nine votes (0.02 per cent).

In the 2020 elections, the NDC increased its votes in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Okoe Vanderpuije, polled 36,896 votes, representing 61.4 per cent to retain the seat for the NDC, beating NPP’s candidate, Bernard Brown, who obtained 23,198 votes, representing 38.6 per cent of the total votes.

Also, in the presidential election, the NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, secured 35,489 votes, accounting for 59.55 per cent of the total votes, while President Akufo-Addo of the NPP received 23,760 votes, constituting 39.87 per cent.

Other candidates like Christian Kwabena Andrews of GUM, polled 249 votes (0.42 per cent); Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), garnered 36 votes (0.06 per cent); Percival Akpaloo of the LPG secured 17 votes (0.04 per cent); Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) secured 14 votes (0.02 per cent) and Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC) polled 12 votes (0.02 per cent).

Alfred Walker, an Independent, earned eight votes, Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) got six votes; Brigitte Dzogbenuku (PPP) – five votes; Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDP) – four votes; David Apasera (PNC) – two votes.

Unlike the NDC, which is presenting the same parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election, the NPP has elected Samuel Sarbah Lartey, affectionately called “Teacher Agoe”, an educationist, as its candidate.

Ahead of this year’s election, roads, sanitation, and employment are key issues likely to influence the electorate.

Among the constituents, including some sympathisers of the NDC, there is a feeling that the Constituency has not seen any tangible progress under the leadership of the current MP.

Roads within the Constituency remain bad, with bumpy driving surfaces characterising inner roads, which the MP said was because his Party was in opposition.

Roads, including the Bukom Boxing Arena Traffic Light through Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to the Mamprobi Post Office, Akoshi Junction to De Hay, and Banana Inn to Washing Bay, have been in deplorable condition for years.

Inner roads such as the Tuesday Market-Martyrs of Uganda stretch, as well as roads in areas like Camara, Korle Gonno, and Chorkor have received no facelift for years.

Sanitation within the Constituency remains poor, with unkempt drainages and a lack of proper waste management.

The MP, however, believes he has done enough for the Constituency, bringing development to every sector.

The NPP candidate said the MP had failed to fix challenges in the Constituency, and that the Constituency had wasted eight years with Mr Okoe Vanderpuye as the MP.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for him as the next MP, saying giving the incumbent another term would worsen the situation in the Constituency.

“He (Okoe Vanderpuije) attempted to put up a hospital in Chorkor, up to now the hospital is still there, and it has become a white elephant, and he is claiming he is doing well. Is that why the people must maintain him? No, I don’t think he must be maintained.

“He must go, the people are fed up,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

While acknowledging that the task to unseat the incumbent MP is daunting, Mr Lartey believes it is achievable.

“I’m telling you for a fact that I’m going to unseat honourable Okoe Vanderpuije,” he stressed.

Outlining his vision for the Constituency, if elected, Mr Lartey said he would improve education and ensure that all children of school-going age received education.

“My vision for my constituents is to ensure that every child in Ablekuma South and even beyond must get a better education.”

Additionally, Mr Lartey said he would tackle issues of insecurity and youth unemployment.

He promises to use the Common Fund to address development challenges such as poor road networks and sanitation in the Constituency, as well as create job opportunities.

He urged the electorate to give him the opportunity come December 7 to bring better development to the Constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

