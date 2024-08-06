ADR system heals wounds, let’s opt for it — Jirapa Paramount Chief

By Dennis Peprah

Fiapre (B/R), Aug. 6, GNA – Dinaa Donglabong Ganaa III, the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area in the Upper West Region, has advised Ghanaians to opt for the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in resolving conflicts and disputes in the supreme interest of peace and social cohesion.



Describing the mechanism as the best approach in settling differences and disputes, he emphasised that ADR had proven to be the best approach in settling disputes and grievances, saying: “The law court will settle disputes, there will always be a scar that never helps”.



“ADR system has always healed wounds and made the people to see themselves as one, after conflicts and disputes were resolved,” Dinaa Ganaa, who is attending the 12th edition of the Professional Mediation Training at the Catholic University (CUG) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.



The Marian Conflict Resolution Centre (MCRC) of the university is organising the five-day training to equip 75 professionals, drawn from the academia, clergy, teacher associations, and the legal fraternity with the requisite ADR skills.



The Chief said the ADR system had been an ancient or old-age approach of settling disputes and conflicts, even before the commencement of the court system, saying with ADR families, tribes and communities had been united and reintegrated.



He observed that the “Jirapa Traditional Area is a vast area with a high population and diverse cultures, which makes us strong. As a young man, I haven’t gathered enough experience to carry the weight of Jirapa”.



“So, I thought such an opportunity or programme will enhance my exposure and experience to lead my people in peace and for them to also understand that I stand for peace and nothing else,” Dinaa Ganaa indicated.



He, therefore, reaffirmed his commitment to building on and strengthening the prevailing peace in the traditional area for the purpose of development.



Mr Adobasom Ibrahim, the Bono Regional Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNA), advised educational and other public institutions to sponsor their personnel to participate in the mediation training.



Earlier, Dr Mrs Vida Korang, the Executive Director of the MCRC, said the centre was established in 2011 and had since trained 825 certified mediators and 60 arbitrators nationwide.



“The professional mediation training idea was brought to bear because the Centre’s mission was to actively affect the ADR system and therefore it decided to train more professionals to become competent, certified and licensed mediators and arbitrators”.



“They will support the relatively young ADR practice in Ghana at the time to help resolve conflict situations around us,” she stated, and entreated the trainees to take the programme seriously and acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to help resolve conflicts in society.

