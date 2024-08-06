At least 25 killed in Israeli attacks on schools in Gaza City: sources

GAZA, Aug. 5, (Xinhua/GNA) — At least 25 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes, on the schools of al-Nasr and Hassan Salama in Gaza City, Palestinian security and medical sources said Sunday.

Israeli warplanes bombed with several missiles at the two schools, security sources said. Medical sources told Xinhua that at least 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded as a result of Israeli air raids.Most of the victims are women and children, the Civil Defense Authority in Gaza said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee said in a statement, that Israeli warplanes attacked militants operating inside Hamas command and control complexes that were hidden inside the Hassan Salama and al-Nasr schools in Gaza City.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas and the Israeli army have been involved in a large-scale war, right after Hamas carried out its unprecedented attack on the Israeli towns adjacent to the besieged coastal enclave.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,583, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

GNA

