Chief emphasises importance of preserving cultural heritage 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Aug. 06, GNA – Nana Odiniho Sena Akofina Tabiri Yaw III, Omanahene of the Nkyeraa Traditional Area, has stressed the need to preserve and observe cultural festivals as tools for cultivating peace, unity and development.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Bono Homecoming (Meko Bonofie) Festival, at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Nana Tabiri Yaw noted that cultural festivals bring people together to promote peace and unity, driving development for the overall social, economic and political growth of the people.

He narrated the history of the Bono people, who migrated from the old Ghana Empire in 1272 and settled in the present-day Bono East Region.

Nana Tabiri Yaw stressed the need for the people to see themselves as one family seeking a common goal and destiny and promoting cultural activities that promote development in communities.

Mr. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking on the theme “Promoting Unity, Tourism, and Culture for Development” noted that the event reaffirms the shared identity, culture, and vibrant spirit of unity that binds the people together.

He pointed out that the Bono people are known for their rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality and unwavering sense of love.

Mr. Gyarko encouraged the people to patronize the festival, which would promote tourism and showcase the area’s tourist attractions.

Mr. Joseph Appiah-Agyei, Bono East Regional Director for the Ghana Tourist Authority, added that the region was endowed with arrays of tourism products, including national parks, waterfalls and sacred groves and urged all to partake in the festival, which would boost the local economy and invite others to experience the warmth and vibrancy of the people.

The chiefs and people of Bono demonstrated their rich culture through traditional drumming and dancing, poetry recitals, and cooking of ancestral traditional foods.

GNA

