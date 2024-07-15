Yvette Naa Dedei wins Anas Aremeyaw Anas Most Promising Student Journalist Award 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 15, GNA – Miss Yvette Naa Dedei, a Higher National Diploma (HND) graduate of the Institute of Business Management and Journalism, Tamale Learning Centre (IBM&J-TLC) has won this year’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas Most Promising Student Journalist Award in Tamale.

The award, instituted during the 2021/2022 academic year, was to recognise outstanding student journalists at the Institute and help provide timely mentorship to them to give them the needed exposure for a successful career in investigative journalism.

The award, which would span a period of five years, also seeks to ensure that at least two beneficiary students at the Institute undergo internship at the Tiger Eye PI, a media company owned by the multiple award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

She received the award at the third graduation and matriculation ceremony of the IBM&J-TLC held in Tamale.

Miss Naa Dedei, who was also the best graduating student, as part of her prize for the award, went home with a laptop computer and a cash amount of GH¢2,000.00.

A total of 42 students graduated with a Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies whilst 50 other students also graduated with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Communication Studies.

Meanwhile, a total of 80 students were also matriculated to undertake Diploma programmes in Journalism and Media Studies.

Mr Charles Ayendago, Director, IBM&J-TLC, speaking during the event, said the Institute, since its inception, had trained about 558 students (165 in communication studies and 393 students in Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies).

Mr Ayendago said the Institute had supported 10 brilliant and needy students with both partial and full scholarships as part of its social responsibility, whilst other five physically challenged students also benefited from the scholarship scheme.

He said, “It is worth mentioning that Anas Aremeyaw Anas identified one of the physically challenged students and gave him full scholarship for his HND Programme, who has successfully graduated and is currently working to support himself.”

He urged the graduands to remain curious and continue to seek the truth and always uphold the principles of ethical journalism and communication.

He welcomed the matriculants and reminded them that the road ahead would be filled with challenges, discoveries, and moments of profound learning.

Dr Mahama Seth Sayibu, Head, Department of Communication and Media Studies, University for Development Studies, said journalism was to give voice to the voiceless in society

He said the proliferation of media outlets in the country was making it difficult for the public to distinguish between good journalism and propaganda.

He underscored the need for journalists not to allow themselves to be used as conveyor belts to spread disinformation and misinformation.

Dr Sayibu challenged the graduands to prioritise producing stories that resonated with the people’s demand for socio-economic development in their communities.

GNA

