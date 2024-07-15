Kingship Knowledge Academy holds seventh graduation ceremony  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), July 15, GNA – Kingship Knowledge Academy, a private Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has held its seventh graduation ceremony for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates.

The annual ceremony was aimed at uplifting the spirit of togetherness and inculcating in the pupils the zeal for quality teaching and learning for a brighter future.

Mr Godson Tome, the Proprietor of the School, in an address during a colourful ceremony on Sunday, stated that enhancing quality teaching and learning as well as discipline and determination were the backbone of the school’s successes.

“As we all know education has become the most relevant and developmental tool for the progress of humanity and nation, and Kingship Knowledge Academy evolved around those principles. We believed in development of humanity through the Christian principles,” he stated.

Mr Tome appealed to all parents to sacrifice and help build the school to nurture students to become better citizens in the future.

He charged the new graduates to always practice all that was learned in the school and remain disciplined and determined to serve as the key to success.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Education Director, who was the guest speaker, congratulated the graduates for passing through the foundational journey of educational life.

He said graduands should eschew self-discipline, academic discipline, mental discipline, and spiritual discipline, which include prayers and meditation on the word of God.

“Discipline is about building character in you, self-control, and being responsible in a manner that would lead to personal growth and success.”

Mr Stanley Prince Sekey, Headteacher of the School, on his part, said the school revealed the school has qualified graduates as teachers whose efforts always reflected in the BECE results of their candidates over the years.

Gidiglo Michael and Darrah Felicia, the outgoing Assistant school prefect (SP) and Girl’s prefect respectively (GP), commended their teachers, proprietor, School management body, parents, and others for guiding them through a successful journey of basic school.

They anticipated better grades that would pave the way to continue climbing the academic ladder.

A total of 47 students, comprising 20 boys and 27 girls, have successfully written this year’s BECE and were awarded certificates as a sign of motivation.

Meanwhile an overall figure of 1, 470 candidates have sat for the examination in the entire Akatsi South Municipality.

This comprises 1,149 candidates from 55 public basic schools and 321 candidates from 23 private basic schools out of which 689 were boys and 781 girls, respectively.

