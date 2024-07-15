I want to be remembered as the Education President – President Akufo-Addo 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 15, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is elated about the progress Ghana is making in its educational strides, saying his Administration wants to leave a lasting legacy for the sake of posterity.

“I want to be remembered as the Education President,” he remarked.

The President was addressing the 31st Congregation and Third Special Congregation of the Valley View University (VVU), in Accra, after receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree conferred on him for his contribution to public service, justice and development.

The University also conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees on Mr Thomas Svaniker, an automotive mogul, industrialist and business strategist, as well as Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, a former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

They were recognised for their exemplary leadership, and playing several roles in their respective endeavours to enhance the cause of humanity, and robed academically to signify their new statuses.

The University, in a citation to the President, acknowledged him for being instrumental in the campaign for peace in sub-Saharan Africa and regional stability, freedom of the media, and contribution to major reforms to shape Ghana’s legal and foreign policy framework.

“Your illustrious career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, justice and democracy.

“Your Administration has championed many educational policies,” the citation read, highlighting the Government’s flagship ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ Programme, which has provided opportunities for many Ghanaian youth to access second-cycle education.

The citation further pointed out the President’s reputation for advancing the cause of human rights, freedom of the media, independence of the judiciary and democratic governance.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his address, said the total 503, 000 student enrolment for 2024, was the highest single enrolment at the SHS level in the nation’s history.

The Government estimates that over 12 billion Ghana Cedis has been spent on the Free SHS Programme since its implementation in 2017, with more than four million children benefiting from it.

Justifying the implementation of the flagship educational Programme, the President said the success chalked had brought in its wake the training of the critical human resource needed for future development.

The Government is also focusing on broadening the base of technical and vocational training and education, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The President said the agenda was to equip the youth with the relevant knowledge, expertise and skills needed for their survival under the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

To engender quality educational delivery, the Government would continue to invest in teacher training, infrastructural development and resource students and schools with the relevant teaching and learning materials for positive outcomes, he assured.

“We are laying a strong foundation for the future of our nation,” he noted.

On tertiary education, the President hinted that work was in progress to establish four new universities at Asante-Mampong, Akrodie, Bunso and Kitampo to open up access to higher education.

Additionally, the Government had stepped up efforts to pay the required research allowances to university lecturers to ensure quality research outcomes and generating new and innovative ideas to underpin the nation’s growth.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

