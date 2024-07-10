Youngster Paul Umune Chinenye secures move to Saudi side Al Adalah FC  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 10, GNA – 23-year-old striker Paul Umune Chinenye has secured a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Adalah Football Club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The young prodigy previously featured for Faxmas FC, Sports City International Club and Rangers FC.

At Rangers FC, the Nigerian became a top star in the local league, netting 12 goals in two seasons.

The striker, who also plays as a winger is targeting to top charts in the first division as well as adding more attacking powers to his side’s front line as they eye a place in the Saudi Professional League.

Paul Umune Chinenye, speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed excitement on his new move to Al Adalah FC.

“I am happy to sign this contract with one of the best teams in the league and I am expecting to win more trophies for them.”

He said despite the tough assignment ahead of him, he was convinced that he would emerge as one of the top scorers by the end of the season.

Al Adalah finished fifth in the 2023/24 Saudi Arabia Division One league.

