NPA donates quadruple GC-MS equipment to GAEC to protect public health 

Accra, July 10, GNA – The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated a laboratory equipment to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) to facilitate pharmaceutical, biological and forensic analysis.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul- Hamid, said the gesture was to protect public health and wellbeing and ensure quality of petroleum products in the country.

The instrument procured with the support of the NPA through Authentix will be used at the organic chemistry laboratory of the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) of GAEC and avail to all laboratory analysts the opportunity to work with a user-friendly, high output, sensitive instrument with multiple detectors that can handle various products types thus improving timelines of analysis of pharmaceuticals, forensic, biological, industrial and other regulated products.

“It will also facilitate the ability of all analysts to detect and pronounce on substandard and falsified medical products as well as unwholesome foods in a collective effort to protect public health.

Addressing the gathering at the commissioning of the Agilent Gas Chromatography Equipment with Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) at the GAEC premises, the NPA Boss, Dr. Abdul-Hamid indicated that his outfit would continue to support research activities to help protect public health and ensure the quality of not just petroleum product but also, support research institutions in all facet to help protect public lives and maintain a conducive and healthy environment for all.

The event, he said, that demonstrated the utility of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by the NPA aimed at skill and knowledge development and to provide stronger relations between industry and research -based institution for the promotion of cutting-edge research.

He commended the Quality Assurance Directorate of the NPA for their hard work in keeping the quality of the petroleum product in Ghana.

The Board Chairman of GAEC, Dr. Kwaku Aning, expressed appreciation to the NPA and Authentix for this kind gesture and expressed optimism for the future of this initiative.

He said, the new equipment would greatly enhance the institute and the commission’s ability to perform timely and accurate biological, environmental and chemical residue analysis on a wide range of samples.

He hinted that the Environmental Resources Center (ERRC) at the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) are currently in the process of acquiring ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Labrador accreditation for the Organic Child Laboratory.

This he believed when acquired, would contribute to the modernization of the organic chemistry Laboratory with the donated GC-MS.

On his part, the Director General of GAEC, Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, assured GAEC’s commitment to using the research and development activities to impact the mining and minerals exploration, human health and medicine, food and agriculture, petrochemical, and other sectors.

He also called for more support from the NPA in related equipment like a Fourier Transform Infra -red (FYIR) set up to make the laboratory fully functional.

The NPA team included the Director of the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) Mr. Jacob Amoah who also doubles as a Board Member of GAEC committee that managed the GC-MS project.

GNA

