“Take us to the group stages of CAF Confederation Cup” – Nsoatreman FC owner tasks Yaw Preko  

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 10, GNA – Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Nsoatreman FC’s owner and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency, has tasked new coach Yaw Preko with leading the club to the 2024-25 CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

Nsoatreman FC would represent Ghana in this year’s CAF Confederations Cup after defeating Bofoakwa Tano in a penalty shootout in the finals of MTN FA Cup at the University of Ghana Stadium last month.



It was a historic triumph for the Nsoatre-based side, who won their maiden FA Cup trophy under former coach Maxwell Konadu.

Speaking at Yaw Preko’s unveiling ceremony, Mr. Baffour-Awuah, who is the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said they wouldn’t put too many expectations on the new coach, but expect him to thrive at the continental level.

“Just like we agreed with Maxwell Konadu that in his first season, we are not expecting much from him but expect him to win the league in his second season, we are also not expecting that much from [Yaw Preko] in his first season.

“However, as for Africa, at least he should take us to the group stage, and for the rest, in the course of the league season, we would review our positions.”

Yaw Preko, on his part, said his team would be under pressure to perform considering the recent success of the club.

“Coming here was destined, and considering the significant work Maxwell Konadu did, we are under pressure to perform. That shows how big this team is. I promise you, with my boys, we would do whatever it takes to continue from where Maxwell left off and take it to the next level,” he said.

With the draw for the 2024-25 Confederations Cup set to be held in the coming days, Nsoatreman FC would begin the quest for qualification to the group stages in August 2024.

GNA

