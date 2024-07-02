By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 02, GNA — Madam Mary Kupualor, the Head of the Horticulture Department, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, has called on Ghanaians to use wastewater from their kitchens to water plants and vegetables in their homes instead of discarding them.

Madam Kupualor, who doubles as the Metro Landscape Designer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the water must, however, not contain salt and soap, as this could have a negative impact on the growth of the plant.

She mentioned that implementing these practices would ensure that there is enough water to stabilise to ward off drought, and it is a practical way to conserve water and reduce household water bills.

Madam Kupualor further said that understanding the interaction between soil and water was very important to having a healthy garden, stressing that wastewater becomes a valuable resource for irrigation while preserving fresh water for other uses in the home.

She added that conserving water requires adopting mulching techniques, which are critical in gardening as they insulate the soil and protect plant roots from a steady temperature and moisture level, which helps the plants grow vigorously.

Madam Kupualor said mulching further prevents weed seeds from germinating and blocks the sunlight weeds need to grow, as well as reducing soil compaction and protecting the plants from extreme temperatures.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

