Residents retrieve bodies from Tano River, police begin investigations   

By Dennis Peprah



Acherensua, (A/R), July 2, GNA – The Ahafo Regional Police Command has commenced investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the tragic death of two young boys at Acherensua in the Asutifi South District of the region.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the boys went missing five days ago, however, some residents discovered and with the support of the police retrieved their nearly decomposed bodies from the Tano River between Acherensua-Ntotroso stretch.



Confirming the story, a reliable police source told the GNA the bodies had since been deposited at a morgue to aid investigations.



According to residents, the deceased went missing on Thursday, June 28, 2024, however, it remained unclear how their bodies ended up in the river.



At the time of filing the report, the GNA gathered from residents the chiefs of the area were preparing to undertake a purification exercise to pacify the river, as required by tradition.



GNA

