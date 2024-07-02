Ada Traditional Council bans swimming during Asafotufiami festival celebration 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Big-Ada, July 2, GNA — The Ada Traditional Council (ATC) has placed a ban on swimming in the river and the sea during this year’s Asafotufiami festival to prevent any casualties or accidents during the festivities.

The Council will work with the Naval Command in the District to ensure that the directive is well complied with since the estuary is very close to the festival venue.

Asafoatsengua Kotoko Debra V of the Kabiawer Kponor Clan of Ada, who is also the Chairman of the Entertainment Committee under the Asafotu Planning Committee, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada.

According to him, the traditional council is giving the directive to prevent any unwarranted deaths during the festival.

“As the chairman of the entertainment committee for this year, I have observed and witnessed about two or three deaths in previous celebrations, which is very unfortunate. There was an instant, where someone came to the festival, got drunk, but still went for a jet ski to ride on the river. Unfortunately, he slipped off the jet ski and drowned. Another one too went to the beach but was found the next morning lying lifeless on the shore, suggesting that she went swimming and drowned. This is very unfortunate, and we need to take measures to curb it,” he explained.

He said the council had engaged the District Security Council and the Naval Command to implement the directive during the festival and to deal with anyone who defied it.

“Whether you are a native or not, don’t attempt swimming in either the river or the sea. If a native or resident is seen bathing in the river, it will attract someone who doesn’t know how to swim to try and may lead to his or her death, and that is why we are entreating that nobody bathes or swims in the water bodies during the festival,” he emphasised.

Asafoatsengua Debra V added that the festival had its own entertainment and sporting activities, which included regatta, canoe racing, and other enticing activities to spice it up, and those were the only river activities that would be officially allowed during the celebration.

He added that every resort had its own guidelines, rules, and insurance policies, and so the navy would work with the resorts to make sure that everyone who patronised their services was safe for the entire Asafotu celebration period.

He revealed that they have held a few meetings with assembly members whose electoral areas fall around the river and sea areas and will continue to engage them to make sure they work with the naval officers to protect lives and properties.

“Life jackets will be inspected before any jet ski, canoe, or boat operates. The navy will make sure that drivers and passengers are not drunk before boarding any travelling object on our water bodies; in fact, we are going to have trained river and sea guards who will help us achieve this goal to have a successful and peaceful Asafotufiami,” he said.

He called on all natives, Ghanaians, and tourists to troop to Ada in August to enjoy the Asafotufiami festival with them.

GNA

