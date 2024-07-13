Upper East Regional GJA launches third media awards

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, July 13, GNA – The Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has launched the third edition of its annual media awards for 2024 in Bolgatanga.

This year’s awards ceremony which is scheduled for August 30, is on the theme “75 years of GJA: contribution of the media in shaping Ghana’s democracy through peaceful and fair elections.”

It is expected to recognise members of the Association who have distinguished themselves in their field of work, upholding ethical and journalistic standards and contributing in varied ways to the development of the region and the country.

A three-member vetting committee comprising of Professor David Millar, President of the Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies, Mr Samuel Adadi Akapule, Lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University and Ms Fati Abigail Abdulai, Executive Director, Widows and Orphan Movement, was inaugurated.

The launch coincided with a public lecture, organised by the Regional branch of the GJA in collaboration with the Feed the Future USAID/Policy Link Activity, on the theme: “The effects of climate change on agriculture in Ghana: the case of Upper East Region”, and delivered by Mr Roy Ayariga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Plant Consult and former Director of the Department of Agriculture.

Addressing the stakeholders, Mr William Jalulah, Regional Chairman of the GJA, said the impact of climate change on economies globally were multifaceted and Ghana being an agrarian country was not immune to the phenomenon.

According to him, the effects of climate change were hitting hard on the poor rural farmers, especially those in northern Ghana as the area continued to face erratic rainfall pattern, prolonged drought among others, thereby posing significant threats to livelihoods of vulnerable people.

“Farmers who are the backbone of the nation’s food security are grappling with reduced crop yields and dwindling water resources and the spread of pest and diseases which were previously not seen in these areas, as a result the livelihoods of countless families are being threatened as the very foundations of agriculture sustainability are being undermined,” he added.

He stressed that the impact of the climate change in the Upper East Region was glaring as the region continued to record reduced rainfalls as well as poor distributions and added that the lecture was to create a platform for journalists to be abreast with the issues to enable them work with stakeholders to address the challenges.

For the country to ensure agriculture sustainability and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly goals one and two which put emphasis on attaining no poverty and zero hunger, Mr Jalulah called for sustained actions at all levels to manage the environment and natural resources sustainably.

Speaking on the theme, Mr Roy Ayariga noted that human activities such as deforestation, bush burning, illegal mining, poor farming practices and charcoal burning, among others, were major contributors of climate change leading to multifaceted challenges such as erratic rainfall and prolonged drought.

He said apart from intensifying education on environmental protection by helping communities to adopt alternative livelihoods interventions, there was need to assist farmers with early maturing and drought resistant crops to adapt to the changing climate.

In a speech, read on his behalf, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, said climate change had become one of the grievous threats globally, adversely affecting food production, water, health, energy, security and stability of communities and there was the need for collective measures to address it.

Dr Gerald Forkuor, Climate Change Lead, Feed the Future Ghana USAID/Policy Link Activity, said the media had a crucial role in the fight against climate change and urged journalists to play their roles between policy makers and farmers to ensure adaptation.

