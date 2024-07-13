Kadjebi LANet sensitises students on electoral corruption offences, penalties 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 13, GNA – The Kadjebi Local Accountability Network (LANet) has sensitised students of Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), Kadjebi E.P Central Junior High School (JHS) and Kadjebi R.C JHS in the Oti Region, on electoral corruption offences and their penalties.

They were sensitised on vote buying and selling, under-age voting, intimidation and impersonation in respect of an election.

With the support from the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), the sensitisation according to Madam Comfort Tsaku, Kadjebi Focal Person, LANet, formed part of activities to commemorate this year’s African Union’s (AU’s) Annual Anti-Corruption Day (AACD).

She said on July 11 every year, AACD is celebrated to recognise the progress that had been made in fighting corruption across the continent.

Madam Tsaku explained that electoral corruption is an illegal interference with the electioneering process to manipulate the outcome of the results of an election for political advantage.

The Focal Person explained that the act manifested in the misconduct done before, during and after the election.

On vote buying and selling, Madam Tsaku, said it occurred when a candidate offers money, goods, or favour to voters in exchange for their votes, while vote selling happened when voters offered their votes to a candidate in exchange for money, goods and favours.

On under-age voting, she said, it happened when individuals not yet of voting age (below 18 years) participate in election.

She said these acts were criminal and punishable by law.

Quoting the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), Section 256 as amended by section 9 of Act 1034-Corruption, intimidation and impersonation in respect of an election, Madam Tsaku, said, “a person shall not act in a manner that amounts to corruption, intimidation, or impersonation in respect of an election” and that “a person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years”.

The Focal Person said the effect of electoral corruption could not be underestimated as wrong people are manipulated into Office subverting the democratic will of the voters.

She said the act also decreased the level of accountability and responsiveness to citizens and thus, asked the students to shun those acts and also report electoral corruption to the appropriate authorities for actions.

Madam Tsaku also advised them to stay away from electoral violence.

The African Union Advisory Board against Corruption has disclosed that African countries were losing $50 billion annually due to corruption.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Charity Nchimunya, said this during a virtual press conference marking the commemoration of African Anti-Corruption Day.

“This fight cannot be won without courageous individuals who are willing to come forward and give out information about people involved in corrupt practices,” she said.

