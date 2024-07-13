GFA lines up all-female match officials for Democracy Cup match

Accra, July 13, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lined up all female match officials for the maiden Democracy Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 17.

FIFA referee Juliet Appiah would be in the middle of the action and would be assisted by Doris Essuman Darko (Assistant 1), Mary Tei (Assistant 2) with Joyce Obenewaa Appiah serving as Fourth Official.

Retired referee Vivian Aggor would be the Match Commissioner.

Sophia Azumah has been named as the centre referee for the curtain raiser match between Parliamentarians and former Black Stars players.

She would also be assisted by Angela Tsakpoe (Assistant 1), Blessing Abena Oppong (Assistant 2) with Cynthia Yaa Mensah serving as Fourth Official.

The maiden edition of the Democracy Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak is part of the activities celebrating Ghana’s 30 years of Parliamentary Democracy.

GNA



