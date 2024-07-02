Trader arraigned over alleged finger biting  

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, July 02, GNA – The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GHC30,000.00 bail with two sureties to a trader who allegedly bit off part of her neighbour’s index finger.

Constancia Seklorshie pleaded not guilty to causing harm to Madam Josephine Danquah.

She is to make her next appearance on July 22, 2024.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru told the Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau that Madam Danquah lived with the husband Mr James Asamoah whilst the accused person Seklorshie also Iived with her husband Mr Kennedy Dzramado, adding that both couples lived at Ofankor Poultry Farm.

He said on June 16, 2021, Madam Danquah and Mr Asamoah reported a case of causing harm to the Achimota Mile 7 Police which led to the arrest of Seklorshie.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said during interrogation it was revealed that she (Seklorshie) also lodged an assault case against complainant with the Ofankor Police.

Further investigations, the Prosecutor said, revealed that, earlier, the couples had quarrelled and along the line, Seklershie poured dirty soapy water on Madam Danquah’s husband which led to a fight between the two women (Madam Danquah and Seklorshie).

The Court heard that however, Madam Danquah bit Seklorshie’s right thumb and Seklorshie also retaliated by biting off and chewing Madam Danquah’s left index finger.

The Court was told that at the end of investigations, Seklorshie was charged and put before Court.

