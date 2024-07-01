1D1F is key to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda – Deputy Trade Minister-Designate

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 02, GNA – Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, a Deputy Trade Minister-Designate, has reiterated that the One District, One Factory (1D1F) Concept of the Government is key to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

The Deputy Minister-Designate said this during his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament in his response to a question by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip.

Mr Marfo, in his response, noted that the 1D1F was the best concept for the country if Ghanaians wanted to move their industrialisation to the level that they could do more of export than import.

“What I will say is that for now, communication and information flow is key when we want to deal with the 1D1F concept. People don’t really understand the concept. So, when you ask me now, because what we’ve done is so much, over 169 companies are on board, he said.

“So, what I will say is that the information flow is very important and very critical; and as a Ministry we should do more in terms of giving out information for people to appreciate what 1D1F is really about.”

Mr Marfo assured the Committee that he would assist his sector Minister to execute the President’s vision for the nation.

The 1D1F initiative is the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the nature of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on import and export of raw material to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition and export of processed goods.

The vetting of the Deputy Trade Minister-Designate was boycotted by the National Democratic Congress NDC Parliamentary Minority.

A statement signed by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, said the Caucus was affronted by the already large size of the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and its poor economic performance.

