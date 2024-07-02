Grace Holy Child Academy wins Junior Championship Debate 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 2, GNA – The Grace Holy Child Academy, a private basic school in the Northern Region, has won this year’s edition of the Junior Championship Debate held in Tamale.

The annual debate, under the auspices of Glory Development Organisation, a non-governmental organisation committed to the holistic development of children, is to give a voice to children to express themselves and solicit the support of stakeholders on issues confronting their growth and development.

It was supported by Indomie and Promasidor, a leading supplier of quality food products in Ghana, and opened to both private and public basic schools in the region.

This year’s debate was on the theme: “Children’s Rights and Policies in Ghana Suffer Implementation Problems”.

Grace Holy Child Academy beat Glory Educational Complex at the grand finale to claim the ultimate prize.

The participating schools received products and other souvenirs from the sponsors.

Apostle Ebenezer Agyemang Duah, Executive Director of Glory Development Organisation, said the debate was to build students’ confidence in communication and strengthen their research skills.

The competition also sought to create a platform where children could come out with accurate information and data to challenge authorities to implement policies and programmes that enhanced their well-being.

He urged parents and guardians to prioritise investing in their children and ward’s education to ensure they received the foundation to thrive in the future.

Mr Aaron Kuwornu, the Northern Regional Director of Ghana Library Authority, encouraged students not to shy away from such competitions as they provided platforms that helped to strengthen their academic performance and widen their scope of understanding of issues of national development.

He also touched on the importance of reading resourceful materials and told the students to invest their time into reading to discover timely concepts and principles to propel them to personal growth and development.

Mr Bruce Dominic Welaga, Manager, Grace Holy Child Academy, commended Glory Development Organisation for the initiative to boost students’ confidence in communication and research skills.

GNA

