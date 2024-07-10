Tema East MP hosts health screening, awards ceremony for aged 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, July 10, GNA – Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East, has organised a health screening and award ceremony for the elderly in his constituency, recognising their dedicated contributions to the country’s development.

The ‘Aged Care Day programme’, held at the Officers’ Mess of the Eastern Naval Command, was a collaborative initiative between Mr. Odamtten and the Mace Hope Foundation.

The event, which was the fourth to be held, was attended by over 500 senior citizens, National Democratic Congress (NDC) party executives, assembly members, supporters, and community members.

He emphasised the importance of honouring the elderly for their hardwork and sacrifices, saying, ”This event is our way of sharing fellowship with the aged, acknowledging their efforts, and showing our appreciation.”

The senior citizens were treated to a buffet of various dishes. Those from 79 to 102 years were also presented with gifts, including clothing.

Mr. Odamtten expressed his joy at the annual event, highlighting the importance of showing love and appreciation to the elderly.

“Many of them are well-off and have children who can provide for them, but this gesture is a token of our recognition and gratitude for their sacrifices towards their families and the community,” he stated.

Mr. John Attoh, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the MP, stating that he prayed for the Lord to bless him with re-election under the NDC so they could continue such initiatives.

Other beneficiaries urged community members to rally behind Mr. Odamtten for his second bid to be re-elected to retain his position as the MP for the area.

