NPP Flagbearer begins second-phase of campaign tour from North East Region 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 10, GNA – The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to begin the second phase of his nationwide constituency campaign tour from the North East Region on Wednesday.

The second phase will focus on the 276 constituencies across the 16 regions and engage with the grassroots supporters and sympathizers of the party and elicit the support of every citizen.

At the North East Region, Dr Bawumia will tour Nalerigu-Gambaga, Yunyoo and Bunkprurugu constituencies with his vision christened: “Bold Solutions for our Future” and #Itispossible as the slogan.

This was in a statement issued by Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications, Bawumia Campaign Team, in Accra.

Dr Bawumia will also outdoor the various parliamentary candidates of the Party to the constituents.

The NPP Flagbearer ended the first phase of his nationwide campaign tour in the first week of June where he had fruitful engagements with religious leaders, labour unions, and professional associations, traders, market queens, and youth groups.

He outlined his vision for the country should he be given the mandate as the President of the Republic.

Dr Bawumia reiterated his plans to implement a flat tax rate in 2025 after granting tax amnesty to every individual in the country.

On stabilising the Ghana cedi from further depreciation, he said the Bank of Ghana (BoG,) having adequate gold reserves, would provide stability to the currency.

Thus, his government would make sure all gold concessions would be owned by Ghanaians while the processed gold would be sold to the Central Bank to shore up the country’s reserves.

It would also resource the Geological Survey Authority and technical universities to undertake exploration of the seven gold belts in the country to ensure that the gold concessions produce positive outcomes.

He reiterated his plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank to support small-scale miners to source funding for their businesses, noting that the sector could generate three billion dollars annually.

On improving fiscal discipline, the NPP Flagbearer gave the assurance that his administration would make sure the Fiscal Responsibility Council operated independently with oversight responsibility on the Ministry of Finance.

He promised to downsize his government’s expenditure by three percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which amounted to about GHc30 billion every year.

Dr Bawumia re-affirmed his commitment not to appoint more than 50 ministers under his administration.

On constitutional matters, the NPP Flagbearer pledged to review Article 87 of the 1992 Constitution and National Development Planning Commission Act, (Act 479) to align with the development aspirations of the nation.

He was of the conviction that innovative ideas, well-structured systems, and efficient institutions were the key ingredients for transforming a country.

The theme for the campaign is: “Bold Solutions for our Future” while #Itispossible is the slogan.

