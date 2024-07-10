Six persons pick nominations forms to contest Manhyia South NPP primary 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi, July 10, GNA – Six persons have picked up nominations forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

They are Nana Owusu Afriyie Agyeman Prempeh, younger brother of the immediate past Member of Parliament, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, a lawyer, Mr James Owusu Boakye, Mr Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Mr Kwadwo Amankwah Antwi and Mr Abdul Raman Diako.

The Manhyia South NPP parliamentary seat became vacant following the nomination and endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh, as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the party for the December general election.

Picking of nominations closed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 and it is not clear if the only female, whose name also popped up as an interested candidate, Nana Ama Timah, has rescinded her decision.

Meanwhile, the NPP has fixed Sunday, July 13, 2024 as the date for the primary at to select a parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

GNA

