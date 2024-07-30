Sunyani East MP breaks ground for artificial pitch construction at SUSEC

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, July 30, GNA-Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East has performed groundbreaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of a standard artificial football pitch at the Sunyani High School (SUSEC).

The Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) is funding the project, being executed by Excel Fortune, a Kumasi-based construction firm, expected to be completed, substitution bench and other auxiliaries, which would be handed over for use within six months.

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Generating Station, who lobbied for the project, asked the contractors to speed up, saying the project needed to be completed on time for the students to use it.

He also advised the students to cooperate with the contractor and affirmed his determination to help unearth and nurture the sporting talents of the students too.

As an MP, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh stressed his readiness to leave no stone unturned to bring the development of the constituency to the next level, saying construction work on a similar artificial pitch was progressing steadily at the Sunyani Penkwasi ‘Sakora’ Park.

The MP said he had also prioritized education, and promised to ensure that the deficit in the school educational infrastructure was tackled, so as to well position the school to admit more students.

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh, an old student, commended the management, teachers and the entire staff of the school for their hard work that had improved student performance, and expressed the hope that the teachers would redouble their efforts.

Mr. Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster, expressed appreciation to the MP for his commitment towards improving the infrastructure development of the school, saying, with his support, the school had benefited numerously from physical infrastructure.

Describing it as timely, the headmaster said SUSEC had football talents, saying, with the artificial pitch in place, those talents would be harnessed and tapped for national development.

Mr. Marfo said he was also hopeful that the contractors would execute an excellent work, and cautioned the workers against befriending or engaging in premarital sex and immoral acts with the female students.

He stressed the school’s readiness to cooperate with the contractors, however added “we are unready to tolerate any construction worker who will engage in any act of immorality with our girls”.

Engineer Maxwell Arthur, the Bono Regional Engineer of the MBDA, said funding was available for the project, and called on the contractor to speed up and complete the project as scheduled.

Mr. John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive also highlighted the exceptional contributions of the MP in tackling the educational, health and other development challenges in the municipality, saying through the intervention of the MP, the academic environment of most of the basic and SHSs in the municipality had improved.

